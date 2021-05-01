Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) PT at $16.61

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

