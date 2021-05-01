Analysts Offer Predictions for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.36 million, a PE ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

