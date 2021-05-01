Analysts Offer Predictions for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in HealthStream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

