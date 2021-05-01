Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $188.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

