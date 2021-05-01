Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.