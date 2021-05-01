Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of KTRA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

