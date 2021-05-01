Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.90. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. ICF International has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

