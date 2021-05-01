Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

DBX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 2,920,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

