Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.73. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

