Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.76 Million

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.98 million. Regional Management reported sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $388.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $398.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $427.03 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $442.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $417.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

