Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Posted by on May 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $17.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $24.64 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $51.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.47 million, with estimates ranging from $291.13 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 558,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,566. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.