Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $17.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $24.64 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $51.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.47 million, with estimates ranging from $291.13 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 558,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,566. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

