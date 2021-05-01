Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.34. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

