Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,479. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

