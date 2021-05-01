Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.24 Million

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $663.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $676.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $630.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

BXP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after purchasing an additional 131,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.