Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 347,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

