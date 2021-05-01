Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce $33.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.47 billion and the lowest is $32.93 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.17 billion to $136.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $153.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $379.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.40. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.