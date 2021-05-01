Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $67.34 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

