AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57. AMMO has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.