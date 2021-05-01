Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,155. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979 over the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

