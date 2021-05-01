Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $259.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.23.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.07. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

