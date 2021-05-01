Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.79 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 3.49.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

