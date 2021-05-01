Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $5.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. 355,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,815. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.