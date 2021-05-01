American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

American Tower stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.77. 1,597,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

Get American Tower alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.