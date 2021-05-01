American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

AHOTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.