Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.95 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $720.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.