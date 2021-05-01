Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.07.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMED traded down $15.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.85. The stock had a trading volume of 258,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,374. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.16.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

