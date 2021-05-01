Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4,600.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4,400.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,072.33.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,199.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

