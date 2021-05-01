Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,075.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,072.33.
NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. 7,009,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
