Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,075.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,072.33.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. 7,009,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

