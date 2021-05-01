Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $873,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.