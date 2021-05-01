Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,199.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.33.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

