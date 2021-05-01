ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 4.7%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.93 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 4,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543,735 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $12,930,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,796,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

