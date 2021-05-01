Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE ACH opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.