Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.
Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 360,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 66,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
