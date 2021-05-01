Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 360,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 66,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

