Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

