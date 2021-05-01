Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-3.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.090-3.240 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. 451,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

