Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 43.6% in April

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

