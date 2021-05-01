AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ATGFF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 51,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

