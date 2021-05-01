Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,906.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.