Alphabet Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $21.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $21.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $93.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $110.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $142.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $182.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $238.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

