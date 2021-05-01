Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

