Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.64. 430,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41.
In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
