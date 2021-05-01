AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 4.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares were up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 2,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $93,774.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,988.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

