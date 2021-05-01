AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 4.7%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares were up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 2,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
