Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$44.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.21.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$42.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$44.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.