AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 62,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

