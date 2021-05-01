Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Announces $1.15 Dividend

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.1488 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

