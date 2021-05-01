Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.10 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,435. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

