Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Issues Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

NYSE:ADS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

