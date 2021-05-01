Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ADS opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

