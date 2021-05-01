Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,514. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.