Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. 1,585,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.